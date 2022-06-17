Acclaimed musicians, actors, business leaders, climate activists and environmentalists from around the world will unite on 21st June for Climate Action Live, an international event convened by Peace One Day.

Climate Action Live will facilitate conversations on a more sustainable future for our planet. Live panel discussions and special interviews will focus on the interconnections between climate and peace, under the theme: “No Climate Action – No Peace.”

Among those joining the event: Sting, 17-time Grammy Award Winner; Xiye Bastida, Climate Activist, Organizer of Fridays for Future; Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded; Luisa Neubauer, Climate Justice Activist; NK| Nastya Kamenskykh, Singer; Seán Boyle, Director of Sustainability at Twitter; Bella Ramsey, Actress, Ambassador for Young Minds & Greenpeace; Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; and many other extraordinary individuals.

These urgent conversations will draw together views from climate-justice activists, leaders, and artists from around the world. Through these dialogues, Climate Action Live 21 June aims to make a compelling case for a coordinated and global effort, setting out action points to help individuals and organisations support change at all levels.

Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day said: “The timing of Climate Action Live 21 June is more important this year than ever. Worldwide we’ve seen the devastating effect that conflict over resources manifests so please join the global community and tune into Climate Action Live 21 June 2022 and listen to individuals of all ages from across the world as they inform, inspire and engage you towards positive climate action. ‘No Peace – No Climate Action’.”

Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded said: "We are inundated with messages that it is “game over” for our civilization and it’s hard not to get stuck in the doom-and-gloom. However, there are hundreds of viable solutions that can mitigate the worst impacts of our climate emergency. Climate Action Live is a day to manifest climate action around the world, focused on real action that the global community can take. The time is now; join us June 21st to act to protect the Earth."

Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor, Activist said: “I’ve been working with Peace One Day for many years now collaborating to raise awareness of Peace Day 21 September. I’m proud to be performing and participating this year in Climate Action Live 21 June. Don’t miss it, please tune in.”

Michael Mapes, CEO Trivium Packaging said: “Peace One Day has the ability to bring powerful voices from business, governments, and activist groups to the table. That’s exactly what we need to move the needle on climate action. The climate crisis is not for others to solve. It’s down to our common action, and Trivium Packaging is joining forces with Peace One Day on June 21 to be part of the solution.”

Rik Daems, President of the Network of Contact Parliamentarians for a Healthy Environment, Parliamentary Assembly, Council of Europe said: “A safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment IS a basic human right.”

Climate Action Live 2022 is sponsored by Lipton and Trivium Packaging.

The Awareness Partner of Climate Action Live 21 June 2022 is Twitter.

Peace One Day partners include: SDG Global Action Campaign; and The Parliamentary Assembly of The Council of Europe. For more information on sponsors and partners, click here.