Peace One Day is hosting a free-to-register, Live Global Digital Experience on the 21st of September for #PeaceDay, the UN International Day of Peace.

Co-producers Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley, have united household names in the realms of entertainment, politics and culture for 13 hours of digital events broadcast globally to raise awareness of Peace Day, and ultimately spread the message of peace and non-violence throughout the world.

Laura Whitmore, TV presenter and radio broadcaster, joins this ground-breaking, free virtual event as a presenter, and Indian Actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals Dia Mirza will be speaking in ‘Words of Peace’. Joining her is Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, who will also feature on the Peace of Minds Panel, drawing on her experience as an Ambassador for Young Minds and Greenpeace.

Broadcast live to every continent, the #PeaceDay virtual event will connect the most incredible and inspiring international speakers, actors and musicians for a full day of online digital experience.

Jude Law said: “Peace Day has always been something that is truly inspirational. Having been a Peace One Day Ambassador for over a decade, I’ve seen it grow, evolve, and really come into its own this year. Connecting people around the world and giving a moment to reflect on the peace that is so needed. At a time when the world has been turned upside down by the pandemic, never has it been more important to remind ourselves of the true value of community and creative solutions to the world’s biggest problems. #Peace Day allows that moment of reflection and connection. And that’s why together with Jeremy Gilley we are producing the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience on Peace Day, 21 September.”

Laura Whitmore said: "Achieving a future free of conflict starts with connection and community. Coming together on Peace Day in this transformative year will allow us to reflect on the world we live in, and the future we want to build together.

Watching Peace Day grow and impact so many people around the world for the last 21 years has been incredibly inspiring, and I’m honoured to be a part of the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience."

Dia Mirza said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of a united world that can come together to battle its collective crises. Conflicts don’t have the solutions that peace offers. 2020 has been a challenging year but it has made us pause and think of the issues that really matter and the world we want to live in and leave behind for our children.”

Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day said: “The Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience is the most ambitious project we have ever produced. We will be live-streaming 13-hours of inspiring content from every continent across the world, representing all key sectors and hearing from some of the world’s greatest thinkers and performers. I’m incredibly excited by what this digital experience is set to achieve. I am also thrilled to be working so closely with the United Nations to raise awareness and commemorate their 75-years of exceptional work, and drawing close attention to Global Goals week. And of course, none of it would be possible without our wonderful sponsors Avon, Lipton and Microsoft and partners.”

With only 10 years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience is united with the 100 national governments, cities, businesses, NGOs and others who are committed to halving global violence by 2030. The broadcast is designed to support the wider Peace One Day objectives of making 4 billion people fully aware of Peace day by 2025, providing Peace & Sustainability Education Resources to all 193 UN Member states and raising global awareness of Goal 16; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience 2020 is proudly sponsored by Avon, Lipton and Microsoft.

Register today for free, to unite with millions around the world for a day filled with hope,

reflection and connection.

