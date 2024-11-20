Dozens of famous faces across the worlds of TV, film, radio, comedy, music and sport are urging the nation to swap, buy second-hand or re-wear a pre-loved jumper as they launch Save the Children’s annual festive fundraiser, Christmas Jumper Day.

The mega celebrity line-up modelling an array of preposterous, pre-owned pullovers includes singers Olly Murs and Myleene Klass, presenters Alison Hammond, Laura Whitmore and Sophie Morgan, actor and presenter Joe Swash, Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, Love Island’s Olivia Bowen and actress Ashley Jensen.

Also giving some second-hand sweaters a new lease of life are comedians Dom Joly, Jen Brister and London Hughes, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Olympic diving medallist Noah Williams, Bridgerton star India Amarteifio, choreographer and ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, teacher and Tik Tok star Shabaz Ali, Great British Bake-Off finalist Sandro Farmhouse and radio presenter Joelah Noble.

All of the stars pulled on pre-loved festive knits to encourage the public to join in the UK’s biggest Christmas party in an eco-conscious way and donate to Save the Children this Thursday 12th December. Since launching in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised over £37 million to create lasting change for generations of children. The money raised supports children in the UK and around the world to stay safe, healthy and learning.

Ahead of the big day, the celebrities shared details on how they spend Christmas Day, their favourite festive traditions and tips on how to get involved in Christmas Jumper Day by re-purposing old clothes:

Olly Murs said: "Christmas in the Murs household is always a laugh! Every year, I’m in charge of the games, including our tradition of pass the parcel which everybody loves. This year will be Madison’s first Christmas, so I’m really excited for that – it’ll be a special one for the whole family.

“Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is such a fun way to raise money for a brilliant cause. As a new dad, I know how important it is for my daughter to have a safe and happy upbringing, but not every child in the world experiences this. All you need to do is wear a silly second-hand jumper, donate what you can and you’ll be helping to make sure children across the globe get the future they deserve.”

Myleene Klass said: "Christmas Day in casa Klass starts very early, with my littlest one waking us all up in excitement for the big day. There is wrapping paper everywhere and lots of discussions about who does and who doesn’t eat Brussel sprouts.

“I have been an ambassador of Save the Children for over 12 years and have seen the brilliant work they do here in the UK and worldwide having visited the Philippines, DRC and Sri Lanka. This year I travelled to Colombia and saw the incredible work the charity does to help ensure pregnant women are supported through their pregnancy and that their children are born safely into the world. The ripple effect of the public’s generosity goes such a long way and I’ve seen first-hand the impact it can have on children.”

Alison Hammond said: "Normally at Christmas time I’m doing panto, so I only get one day off which is Christmas Day. Last year I went to my sister’s house, where I sat on the sofa and did absolutely nothing while she cooked the most spectacular roast dinner. I know that sounds terrible, but after working the whole festive season, putting my feet up for the day felt very deserved!

“I love how much fun Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is and how easy it is for everyone to get involved! If you’re busy over the Christmas period like me, you can simply head to your local charity shop and pick up a pre-loved knit. Every penny raised helps children here in the UK and all around the world to stay safe, healthy and learning. So what are you waiting for babs?! Sign up now!”

Laura Whitmore said: "Most of us have a festive jumper somewhere in our wardrobe, and if not, why not borrow one from a friend? I’m always letting friends borrow my clothes, and they let me borrow theirs in return.

“I have a lot of things in my wardrobe that are there for life. Although it’s nice to follow trends, I think it’s really important to have those staple pieces that will last a lifetime – mine is definitely my go-to leather jacket. I also get quite nostalgic with clothes: I remember what I wore on my first date with my husband or what I wore when I auditioned for MTV – and my Christmas jumper always reminds me of all the festive fun I’ve had with friends and family over the years! There’s a story in every piece of clothing I own.”

Joe Swash said: "Christmas Day at my house is always chaos but most importantly, it’s full of love, laughter and excitement.

“I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day because, having kids myself, I know how important it is for children to feel safe, protected and supported. Anything we can do to help raise money so children all over the world can experience these basic rights is something I’m all for. You don’t even need a new jumper to get involved – grab any old thing from your cupboard and spruce it up with some tinsel or baubles. Job’s a good ’un!”

Nadia Sawalha said: "Christmas is an opportunity for us to reflect, think about all we have to be grateful for and how we can give back.

“This year has been tough for many people across the world, so it feels more important than ever to do what we can to spread joy and hope.

“One thing we can all do to help children stay safe, healthy and learning, is get involved in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. Wearing a jumper and donating a small amount really has the power to transform children’s lives for good.

“So whether you’re at work, in the classroom, on the sofa or down the pub, why don’t you get involved on the 12th December – or whenever suits you best.”

Sophie Morgan said: "Christmas Day has got to be about being comfortable. Wearing something really cosy and warm is key so I’m usually in an extra big jumper and a pair of leggings.

“I’m terrible at throwing things away so I have loads of jumpers at home to pick from for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on 12th December. All you need to do to take part is throw on your favourite jumper and donate £2 to Save the Children.”

Olivia Bowen said: "Christmas at my house is always a laugh! We have a big family and love to come together to celebrate, share presents and eat lots of food – the more the merrier around our dinner table!

“I love Christmas Jumper Day, because it’s a great excuse to put on a silly jumper and raise money for an amazing cause. All you need to do is have fun, find a second-hand jumper and remember to donate as much as you can to support children here in the UK and all around the world!”

Ashley Jensen said: "Christmas Day in our house is very much a doggy-friendly Christmas, with my dogs Lloyd and Amber causing mayhem as they rip the wrapping paper off the presents, play with it and run around the house creating a trail of mess behind them. It’s also a time to eat food we never usually have during the rest of the year or really like. In my family, it’s the Brussel sprout, personally I love them. Nobody in my family likes them, but I don’t like food going to waste so I always make sure they eat them.

“I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day again this year because it’s a fun way for everyone to get involved and do some good. All you have to do is don a silly second-hand festive jumper and donate as much or as little as you can. I believe that every child deserves a safe and happy childhood and the smallest amount can help make a difference to children both in this country and around the world.”

Dom Joly said: "I’m an ex-goth so I can be quite grumpy around Christmas time, but some festive traditions have creeped in over the years. It doesn’t feel like Christmas unless I have a tube of my favourite biscuits, chocolate Bath Olivers, which are so rare these days that my wife has to drive halfway across the country to find them. I also take my two black Labradors on a walk around the park on Christmas Day – they both have special Christmas collars that flash and look very festive.

“I’ve been to see the incredible work that Save the Children is doing to support children and families on the ground in Ukraine. In areas of conflict all around the world, the charity is working tirelessly to ensure children still have access to food, education, and a modicum of structure in a world that has often been ripped apart. Christmas Jumper Day is such a simple way of supporting this vital work – I’d urge everyone, even Christmas grumps like me, to get involved if you can.”

Jen Brister: "Because I’m half Spanish, we have a big occasion on Christmas Eve. I make a paella and lots of little tapas, and my children will be given a new pair of Christmas pyjamas which they will proudly model around the house.

“I’m getting involved in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day because I think that every child has the right to a happy future, and I would love to give every child in the world the same opportunities that I am very fortunate to give my own. You can also support the planet while you’re at it by re-purposing an old jumper or buying something vintage – it’s what Attenborough would want after all.”

London Hughes said: "My Christmas is all about seeing family. I have so many houses to visit, it’s almost like I’m Father Christmas himself! I love all things Christmas, particularly Christmas Jumper Day. I live in LA, so I’ll be wearing my Christmas jumper by the pool while I’m sipping a cocktail. I might get a bit hot but it’s all for a great cause – every pound raised on Christmas Jumper Day will go towards Save the Children’s work in the UK and around the world, so it’s worth getting a bit hot for!

“I’ve got lots of amazing vintage jumpers. I’m a designer girlie at heart. I like my fashion, so I love trawling through charity shops – sometimes you’ll find the best bit of vintage Gucci!”

Ellie Taylor said: "This year is my baby’s first Christmas so who knows what he’ll be getting up to aside from trying to eat the tree… The day itself is always beautifully chaotic in my household, with presents being rapidly torn open by my big girl as I follow her around tidying up the wrapping paper. Nothing says “festive spirit” like a mother with a recycling sack.

“Sadly, there are so many kids in the world for whom Christmas brings none of the joy or magic that we take for granted with our own children. But I’ve seen the amazing work that Save the Children is doing through the Baby Bank Alliance to ensure babies and children in the UK have the essentials they need every day. And if we can help a little bit in our own way, just by wearing a silly second-hand jumper, then that’s the least we can do.”

Ade Adepitan said: "Christmas Day at my house is all about family. I like it when all the aunts, uncles and kids come together and there’s lots of eating and drinking – it’s all about the good vibes. And if it snows outside, that’s a bonus.

“I love decorating the tree with my son. We have a massive collection of baubles and tinsel, and we make a big moment of turning the lights on. That’s when it really starts to feel like Christmas.

“I’m supporting Christmas Jumper Day because the work that Save the Children does is so important. Life is tough for many children who go without the love and support that is so vital in childhood, and we’re lucky to have a charity which is making sure children from all across the world are safe and supported.”

Noah Williams said: "My family’s Christmas tradition is to make people piles, where we organise our presents into piles for each family member. Whoever gets the biggest pile, wins – which is usually my sister. I’ve had a pretty successful year though, so I’m hoping I will be treated to something!

“I’m really lucky to have parents who always supported me throughout my childhood and diving career. After an amazing year, I want to do something to support children around the world who haven’t been as fortunate. Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is such a simple way of being able to do that. You don’t need to wear something new to take part, you can jazz up an old jumper with any medals or tinsel you have lying around!”

India Amarteifio said: "I always took part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day at school so I’m really excited to be supporting the campaign this year. Save the Children does amazing work in the UK and around the world, helping to give children the best futures and create a fairer world for them. I think we often underestimate children, but their brains are so vast!

“My usual Christmas consists of a long walk followed by Yorkshire puddings for both the main and dessert, which might sound a little odd but it’s so good! I love to re-wear everything, so I have lots of old jumpers to choose from. I also have some really cool vintage biker trousers from the 60s which are perfect for winter, so I’ll be wearing them with my old Christmas jumpers.”

Arlene Phillips said: “I can’t wait to dig out one of my jazziest jumpers for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day, I love adding some extra tinsel and sparkle to jumpers I already have in my wardrobe! I’ve been a supporter of Save the Children for many years, and I have been fortunate to see first-hand the impact that donations to their Christmas Jumper Day campaign make to children in the UK and around the world. Why not join me and pull on your favourite festive sweater on Thursday 12th December, and donate £2 to Save the Children.”

Shabaz Ali said: "As a schoolteacher, making sure children and young people have the best possible start in life is a cause very close to my heart. I’ve seen first-hand the huge difference Save the Children is making to children all around the UK, from equal access to opportunities through to empowering young people with the knowledge they need to vote in future elections.

“Christmas Jumper Day is the perfect way to support Save the Children’s vital work. Every year my pupils and I get involved – we redecorate old jumpers with bits of tinsel, felt, stickers – anything you can get your hands on! It’s such a great way of getting everyone into the festive spirit while doing something for a worthy cause. So why not join in?”

Sandro Farmhouse said: “Christmas is my excuse to put down my baking tools and – instead of getting glammed up for Christmas parties – you’ll find me in my pyjamas or my furry Adidas tracksuit! I love being comfy, so my Christmas jumper of choice is all about comfort. You can dig your comfiest jumpers out for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day on 12th December. Wear it, donate to Save the Children, and wear it again over your PJs on Christmas Day!”

Joelah Noble said: "Christmas for my family is all about family interaction and love. It usually involves lots of eating, playing games, listening to music and just vibing.

“I love Christmas Jumper Day and digging out all my cosiest jumpers. I’m going to wear my Christmas jumper everywhere I can – at my Radio 1Xtra show, to the shops – I might even wear it out for dinner.”

Sign up your school, workplace or family and friend group today at christmasjumperday.org then on the big day, donate what you can to Save the Children to help children in the UK and around the world stay safe, healthy and learning.

For more information and details on how to sign-up, visit ChristmasJumperDay.org