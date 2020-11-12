Stand Up For Heroes (SUFH), New York’s highly anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter honoring our nation’s veterans and their families, is going virtual for the first time in its 14 year history, and will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The event will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival and is brought to you by Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Veterans on Wall Street, led by Citi, HSBC Bank, and Wells Fargo, and supported by Vehicles for Veterans.

Hosted by Jon Stewart, SUFH will feature performances by comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bruce Springsteen, with special guests including Jeannie Gaffigan, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Ray Romano, and more. The event will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

“We’re extremely honored and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

For over a decade, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has been a change-maker in the veteran space, forging partnerships and uniting leaders at the highest levels of government, military, business and philanthropy. Since its start, BWF has invested more than $75 million to find, fund and shape the most innovative programs supporting our heroes, touching the lives of veterans and their families across the country. In 2020, the foundation awarded over $6 million in grants to best-in-class programs nationwide.

“Every year, Stand Up for Heroes is an awesome night of music, laughter and inspiration, all to celebrate and support the veteran community. This year, we’re thrilled that we can share this incredible evening with the entire world,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Our foundation is dedicated to making sure veterans and their families have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive after military service, and we’re excited to share their stories and our mission along with a big dose of the joy and laughter we all need these days.”

SUFH has seen immense talent over the past 14 years, including comedians and performers such as Tony Bennett, Jimmy Carr, Ronnie Chieng, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams.

The 14th annual Stand Up for Heroes event airs on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network. Please visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org/StandUp for more information.

This year’s event is produced by Chantel Sausedo along with Jesse Collins Entertainment, known for producing television’s most memorable performances in music entertainment like the BET Awards and specials including John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today and the upcoming 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Executive producers include David Clark, Jesse Collins, Anne Marie Dougherty, Andrew Fox, Dionne Harmon, Caroline Hirsch, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Bob Woodruff. The event is made possible by its partners: Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Veterans on Wall Street led by Citi, HSBC Bank, and Wells Fargo, Vehicles for Veterans, Phillip Morris International, The Steven & Alexandria Cohen Foundation, Toyota, Barclays, PayPal, Salesforce, The Embassy of The State of Qatar, Bank of The West, BNP Paribas, BlackRock, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Citadel, Prudential, The Barbara Bradley Baekgaard Family Foundation, UFC, Wells Fargo Foundation, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, BASF, Capitolis, Eurex, Intercontinental Exchange, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Macquarie Group, MetLife, PGIM FIXED INCOME, Roberts & Ryan, Santander Bank, Senator, TD Ameritrade, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), and Tudor Investment Corporation.