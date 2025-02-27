What do singer Sheryl Crow, politician Cory Booker and journalists in France all have in common? They’ve all spoken out in support of the public’s access to information during this time when journalists and media outlets are under threat.

Crow recently sold her Tesla, donating the funds raised to National Public Radio (NPR). She said on her Instagram, “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

Sheryl Crow says goodbye to her Tesla

Credit/Copyright: Sheryl Crow Instagram

On X and Facebook, Senator Cory Booker shared his concerns about the investigation into the Public Broadcasting Service and NPR, both of which are known for their educational programming, and have both fallen afoul of Donald Trump.

Cory Booker supports NPR and PBS

Credit/Copyright: Cory Booker Facebook

Also in Trump’s bad books is the Associated Press (AP): the AP has been excluded from White House events and denied access to officials since Trump’s attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” on maps used by Americans.

French journalists covering this week’s meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron had to insist that an AP reporter be allowed in, and arranged for the AP representative to ask the first question.