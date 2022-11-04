The Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith led the 2022 event at The Rustic in Dallas, Texas this year, as opposed to their usual Beverly Hills location.

Attended by more than 350 guests from Hollywood and Dallas, this event raised funds for the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge and Stand Up To Cancer.

The Rustic was transformed with floating pinatas, colorful lanterns, and mariachis for the fiesta-themed event, designed and produced by The James Group. Guests sat under a starry Texas sky at festive tablescapes as they enjoyed endless margaritas and Tex-Mex food (Farrah’s favorite). Guests were greeted with an opening performance by Sydney Sherrill and stylish gift bags provided by Neiman Marcus. The burlap totes were filled with several full-sized luxury products: Retrouve’s face serum, Sobel Skin moisture cream, a Knesko Nanogold Repair face mask, eyeshadow by Nude Envie, and Sisley mascara. Also included was a signed copy of Linda Gray’s ‘The Road to Happiness’ and a bag of Tom’s Perfect 10 Ginger Zing Granola.

The evening program began with co-chairs Alana Stewart, CEO and President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, and Jaclyn Smith, former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star with Farrah Fawcett, introducing the emcee of the event, George Hamilton. The crowd was immediately engaged by Hamilton’s charm, wit, endearing sense of humor, and famous tan. After capturing all the philanthropic hearts, Hamilton introduced Dr. Lawrence Piro, Fawcett’s former oncologist and Chief Medical Advisor for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, who gave insight into the importance of the evening’s fundraising efforts.

Jaclyn Smith presented the “Angel Award” to Dallas’ beloved award-winning actress, Linda Gray. Ryan O’Neal was also acknowledged with the Angel Donor Award by Alana Stewart. O’Neal’s son, Patrick O’Neal, accepted the award and shared a heartfelt tribute and letter from his father.

Other event highlights included a live auction led by Samantha Robinson from Heritage Auctions, with fundraising champions such as lunch with George Hamilton the following day at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and a trip to Las Ventanas in Cabo, Mexico, paired with an elegant necklace from Skibell Fine Jewelry. Also auctioned was a custom-made piece from renowned designer Mark Zunino, as well as an exciting LA package including three nights at the glamorous Beverly Hills Hotel and a dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago.

The star-studded evening brought out nine-time Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who generously donated her time to the cause. Her long-term relationship with Stand Up To Cancer and personal battle with breast cancer brought another level of intimacy and connection to the evening.

As the evening came to a close, DJSC, Brandon Williams, finished the night with a set list of good vibes. The evening wrapped with a lineup of Texas-based Zubi’s salsas and queso to go.

Guests on the Red Carpet: Dr. Brad Allen, Mark Bradford, Sheryl Crow, Allan DiCastro, Patrick Foley, Linda Gray, George Hamilton, Patrick O’Neal, Dr. Lawrence Piro, Tim Quinn, Jaclyn Smith, Alana Stewart and Mark Turnipseed

Local guests included: Sami Abboud, Katy and Lawrence Bock, Jamie Jo Boulogne, Clint Bradley, Andrea Cohen, Betsy and Matt Cooper, Julie and Dayton Conklin, Jessica and Jim Courville, Mitch Davis, Deanna and Dr. Jeremy Denning, Linda Ewing, Lea Fisher, Lauren and Alex Gillan, Georgina Hartland, Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Kristi and Ron Hoyl, Lindsay and Chuck Jacaman, Kris Johnson, Kylee Kimosh, Kara and John Kratzer, Darin Kunz, Joan Schnitzer Levy, Chelsea and Bryan Milner, Gina and Bob Mimlitch, Niven Morgan, Jonika and Corky Nix, Lisa and Bill Ogle, Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak, Brent Rodgers, Devin Savage, Kit Sawers, Stephanie and Michael Seay, Lyn Skibell, Melissa Spencer, Chuck Steelman, Anne and Steve Stodghill, Shelby Wagner and Samantha Wortley.