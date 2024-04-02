The Women's Cancer Research Fund has announced their An Unforgettable Evening event will take place on April 10 in Beverly Hills.

An Unforgettable Evening is WCRF’s flagship fundraising event featuring extraordinary honorees and tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For 25 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in California and across the U.S.

The gala will return to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). WCRF was founded by Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch and the late Anne Douglas, Renette Ezralow and Marion Laurie.

WHO:

Courage Award Recipient Demi Moore; Unsung Hero Award Recipient Wallis Annenberg; Host Tig Notaro; Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks; Gala Chairs Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch and Anastasia Soare; Co-Chairs NJ Falk, Kris Levine, and Steve Tisch.

Additional guests: Carly Steel, Chelsea Handler, Chord Overstreet, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, Jesse Johnson, Joey Zauzig, Jonathan Simkhai, Justin Sylvester, Kathy & Rick Hilton, Kayla Ewell, Keni Silva, Lisa Rinna, Lori Loughlin, Melanie Griffith, Monique Lhuillier, Nia Vardalos, Rachel Zoe, Sharon Stone, Tanner Novlan, Tinx, and more.

Find out more here.