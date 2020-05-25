International businesswoman, designer, model and humanitarian Paris Hilton is partnering with Trueheart, a full service creative agency the specialises in producing global social impact campaigns, and Prizeo, a leading online sweepstakes platform for causes, to host a campaign benefitting The Sasha Project LA, a non-profit that helps sick kids get better.

Paris has launched an exclusive sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the priceless opportunity to enjoy a fabulous lunch date with her at one of her favorite restaurants in Los Angeles. Flights and hotel accommodations for the winner and guest will be provided and the experience will take place in 2021. The sweepstakes runs now until August 23rd. To find out more information and to enter for your chance to win, visit prizeo.com/paris.

Funds raised from the campaign enable The Sasha Project LA to give patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, an opportunity to heal through art. Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, patients are only allowed one parent or guardian at their bedsides. Fortunately, art therapists can visit and help children achieve a sense of normalcy under these unprecedented circumstances.

Throughout her life, Paris has been delivering smiles and hugs to patients at local children’s hospitals all over the world. Twelve-year-old Miracle Kid Sasha Bogosian captured Paris’ heart from the moment they met. Art therapy has been transformative for Sasha as she lives with cerebral palsy, so she started her own nonprofit, The Sasha Project LA, to help kids like her. Sasha hands paints beautiful denim pieces and donates 100% of the proceeds to The Mark Taper-Johnny Mercer Artists Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Paris was so impressed with Sasha’s commitment to helping others through their shared love of fashion, that she served as the host of Sasha’s star studded Rock The Runway event in 2018, and even walked with Sasha in the show’s finale. Since then, Paris and Sasha have maintained a beautiful friendship, with Paris sending messages of support and special gifts to Sasha.

“I’m so proud of Sasha for being a champion for kids like her. She is a bright light in this world and an inspiration to millions of people. It is my honor to team up with The Sasha Project LA, a deserving charity that provides resources and hope for seriously ill children. During the COVID-19 crisis, it has become clear that our healthcare workers are some of the real heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic, and they have my immense gratitude for what they are doing to keep everyone safe. I’m humbled to help raise funds, so The Sasha Project LA can continue to help patients heal through art. I hope my fans will join me in making a positive impact for these kids,” said Paris Hilton.

“Paris is amazing! I’m so grateful for her friendship and how she always makes time to help my charity, The Sasha Project LA. The money we raise will help more patients feel a lot better. I’m excited to team up with Paris for an amazing campaign,” said Sasha Bogosian, Founder of The Sasha Project LA.

“We love collaborating with Paris Hilton and we’ve seen firsthand how much she truly cares about children in need. We are incredibly grateful to Paris for hosting this campaign in support of The Sasha Project LA, one of our favorite charities, who is a beacon of hope in our community,” said Amy Malin, Partner at Trueheart.