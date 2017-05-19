The mission of the Association is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.
To fulfill this mission, the American Diabetes Association funds research, publishes scientific findings, provides information and other services to people with diabetes, their families, health professionals and the public. The Association is also actively involved in advocating for scientific research and for the rights of people with diabetes.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 17
American Diabetes Association has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
Insights
Google trends for "American Diabetes Association"
Available to Insiders only