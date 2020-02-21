The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund An Unforgettable Evening event.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, along with Gala Chairs Quinn Ezralow and Jamie Tisch, and Co-Chairs Wallis Annenberg & Kris Levine, NJ Falk, Tom Ford & Richard Buckley, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Marion Laurie, and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder, will welcome guests to An Unforgettable Evening. This year, chart-topping powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will take the stage for a performance of some of their biggest hits! They join previously announced Courage Award recipient Renee Zellweger and host Ken Jeong.

The event will take place at the Beverly Wilshire, and benefit the WCRF, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Jonas Brothers celebrated their return to music together in a major way in 2019, with the smash album Happiness Begins debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, and with its lead single, “Sucker,” becoming the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and the first song by a group to debut at No. 1 this century. The band has followed up the success of “Sucker” with a few more top 40-charting hits in “Cool,” “Only Human,” and most recently, “What A Man Gotta Do.” This weekend, Jonas Brothers are wrapping their sold out Happiness Begins Tour across Europe.

An Unforgettable Evening is the flagship fundraising event for WCRF featuring extraordinary honorees, tributes to cancer thrivers and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For over 20 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise critical funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. Previous Unforgettable Evening Honorees have included Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gabrielle Union, and Sofia Vergara. WCRF co-founders include Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Jamie Tisch.