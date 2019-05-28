Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson first hit our screens as the somewhat simple but always friendly bartender in Cheers. But since then he has gone on the become a favorite of the big screen, with appearances in Indecent Proposal, Natural Born Killers, and more recently Seven Ponds with Will Smith.

But in between starring in some of recent cinema’s most memorable movies, Harrelson has also become known as an environmental activist who is not scared to go out on a limb to save the planet.

He once scaled the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco with members of North Coast Earth First! group to unfurl a banner that read, “Aren’t ancient redwoods more precious than gold?” and traveled the American West Coast on a bike and domino caravan with a hemp oil-fueled biodiesel bus.

Harrelson also launched Voice Yourself, a website designed to promote and inspire individual action to create global momentum towards simple organic living and restore balance and harmony to the planet.

“I spent much of my life following the path, hot on the trail of the American dream,” he said. “I dreamed of seeing my name in lights and hoped one day everybody would know my name. I later came to realize it wasn’t all about me. I began to focus less on acting and more on activism.”

Harrelson also designed an eco-suite for the Triton Hotel in San Francisco. The hotel is eco-friendly and donates a percentage of the room revenue to Trust for Public Lands.

He has participate in events with Racing for Kids benefitting children’s hospitals.