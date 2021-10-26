With the holiday retail shopping season right around the corner, dozens of popular brands are making it easy for employees and customers to support kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

Adding a dose of holiday cheer to the campaign are Jennifer Aniston, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, and Sofia Vergara who will join St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas to rally consumers across the country to support St. Jude while shopping and donating in-store and online.

“It takes every single person – our retail partners’ employees, their customers and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support – to ensure that our work at St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live,” said Thomas. “It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters.”

Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“Cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year global problem that takes millions of people around the world coming together to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign presents a heartfelt, practical way to unite everyone around a lifesaving mission that will impact generations to come because funds generated will support the six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to accelerate research and treatment for children all over the world.”

The holiday season has become synonymous with this campaign for longtime St. Jude supporter Jennifer Aniston.

“St. Jude Thanks and Giving presents a chance to help, and it is a tradition I am always proud to support,” said Aniston. “This year I’m especially inspired by the determination of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which remains focused on ensuring kids everywhere receive the best and most advanced treatments, and they can do so because of the generosity of the many supporters around the country. Together, we can continue to give hope to the children and families of St. Jude.”

Joined by new partner Leslie’s Pool Supplies, brands like Best Buy, Domino’s, Chili’s, HomeGoods, AutoZone, Williams Sonoma, Kay Jewelers and more return year after year and continue to expand on their contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are proud of our partnership with St. Jude and are honored to continue playing a role in their lifesaving work,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s president of retail. “It’s inspiring to see, year after year, how our employees and customers come together to make a difference in our community and impact the lives of so many children and families.”