The Screen Actors Guild Awards Holiday Auction benefiting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is on at sagawards.org/auction.

The annual SAG Awards Holiday Auction features the ultimate SAG Awards VIP Package, with two tickets to the 26th Annual SAG Awards Ceremony and Gala on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, a backstage tour, two first class United Airlines tickets and a two-night stay at an exclusive hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Other highlights include autographed film and television collectibles from Jennifer Aniston, Eddie Murphy, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Martin Scorcese, and the casts of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, " “Little Women,” "Marriage Story, " “Ford vs. Ferrari,” “Downtown Abbey” and more. Also up for bid are unique gifts, such as VIP tickets to live tapings of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and several SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats packages. Bidding begins online today at 6 p.m. (PT) and concludes on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. (PT) at sagawards.org/auction.

A selection of Holiday Auction items will be featured in a display for invited media and publicists at the SAG Awards Nominations announcement at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The Actor Nominations will be announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira.

The Nominations announcement will be carried live on TNT, TBS, truTV, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com and sagawards.org at 10 a.m. (ET) / 7 a.m. (PT). The Actor Nominations also can be viewed via TNT’s Facebook, Twitter @TNTdrama and YouTube channels and TBS’s Facebook, Twitter @tbsnetwork and YouTube channels.

Proceeds from the SAG Awards Holiday Auction support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s award-winning children’s literacy program Storyline Online, the interactive children’s literacy website that attracts more than 6 million global views each month. The auction also supports the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, Catastrophic Health Fund, Emergency Assistance and Scholarship Program for SAG-AFTRA artists and their families.

The following is a partial list of items up for bid at the SAG Awards Holiday Auction benefiting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation:

Experiences, Tapings and Packages

Ultimate SAG Awards VIP package – 2 tickets to the 26th Annual SAG Awards Ceremony and Gala, a Backstage Tour, 2 first class tickets on United Airlines and 2-night stay at an exclusive hotel in downtown Los Angeles, CA

SAG Awards Backstage Tour and 2 front row Red Carpet Bleacher Seats at the 26th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, CA

4 front row Red Carpet Bleacher Seats at the 26th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, CA

2 VIP tickets to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in New York City

2 VIP tickets to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City

2 VIP tickets to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in New York City

2 tickets to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in New York City

2 VIP tickets to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in Los Angeles, CA

2 VIP tickets to “Real Time with Bill Maher” in Los Angeles, CA

4 VIP tickets to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, CA

2 VIP tickets to “Dancing with the Stars” in Los Angeles, CA

2 VIP Green Room passes to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, CA

4 tickets to L.A. Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks in Los Angeles, CA

4 tickets with Express Passes to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA

Autographed Collectibles and Memorabilia

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” vinyl soundtrack signed by Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, several cast members, casting director and stunt coordinator

“Rocketman” vinyl soundtrack signed by Taron Egerton

“Prince Akeem” and “Axel Foley” Funko Pop! Figures signed by Eddie Murphy

“Rachel Green” of “Friends” Funko Pop! Figure signed by Jennifer Aniston

“Hulk” Funko Pop! Figure signed by Mark Ruffalo

“Ant-Man” Funko Pop! Figure signed by Paul Rudd

“Danny Zuko” of “Grease” Funko Pop! Figure signed by John Travolta

“Hopper” of “Stranger Things” Funko Pop! Figure signed by David Harbour

“Ruth Wilder” of “Glow” Funko Pop! Figure signed by Alison Brie

“Debbie Eagan” of “Glow” Funko Pop! Figure signed by Betty Gilpin

“Hulk” Hasbro Titan Hero Series Action Figure signed by Mark Ruffalo

“Vulko” DC Multiverse Action Figure signed by Willem Dafoe

“Friends” art print signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

“Avengers Endgame” cloth poster signed by Paul Rudd and Mark Ruffalo

“Motherless Brooklyn” poster signed by Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe

“Ford vs. Ferrari” poster signed by Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Tracy Letts, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, and director James Mangold

“Us” poster signed by Lupita Nyong’o

“Succession” poster signed by Nicholas Braun, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook

“Russian Doll” poster signed by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Lesly Headland and Charlie Barnett

“Marriage Story” canvas bound script signed by Noah Baumbach, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern

“The Irishman” leather bound script signed by Martin Scorcese and screenwriter Steven Zaillian

“Downton Abbey” leather bound script signed by Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Alan Leech, High Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Rob James-Collier, director Michael Engler and screenwriter Julian Fellows

“Little Women” limited edition hardcover book signed by Meryl Streep, Saosire Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, director Greta Gerwig and producer Amy Pascal

“The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook” hardcover book signed by Allen Leech, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Nichol and Elizabeth McGovern

“Waiting for the Punch: Words to Live By” hardcover book signed by Marc Maron

“Harriet” sheet music signed by Cynthia Erivo

“Killing Eve” pajamas replica set worn by character “Villanelle” played by Jodie Comer

“Ant-Man” Blu-ray signed by Paul Rudd

“Booksmart” Blu-ray signed by Kaitlyn Dever and director Olivia Wilde

Check out all of the items and experiences up for bid on Auction Cause and Charity Buzz!