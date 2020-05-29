Save the Children has teamed up with some of the world’s greatest athletes and sports legends to give kids inspiring ways to stay active while they are home from school and unable to play the sports they love with the launch of #SAVEWITHSPORTS.

Found on Instagram at @SavewithSports, this newly launched online destination features kid-friendly drills, pointers and fitness tips from a star-studded lineup. Among the talented array of #SAVEWITHSPORTS participants to date are: “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough, Gold Medal Olympian Shawn Johnson East along with her husband Andrew East, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, National Women’s Soccer League goaltender Aubrey Bledsoe, six-time boxing world champion Sugar Ray Leonard, Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy and Texas Rangers’ infielder Matt Duffy.

Hough kicked off #SAVEWITHSPORTS with a two-minute dance workout video posted on Monday. In his video the Emmy Award winner and best-selling author says, “1.5 billion children are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic. They’re missing out on school exercise, team sports and just playtime with their friends We are going to bring fitness to you with #SAVEWITHSPORTS.”

“Save the Children is very grateful to the athletes who have contributed their time and talent during this crisis to help get children up and moving and most importantly, having fun,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children.

In addition to providing children with online workouts, #SAVEWITHSPORTS is also raising funds to support Save the Children’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

San Francisco-based company NeuroTrainer partnered with Save the Children on #SAVEWITHSPORTS and launched their own fitness challenge to raise money and awareness through #Neurotrain4Charity.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Save the Children, the world’s leading expert on childhood, has been working in communities to ensure the health, safety and psychological well-being of children in the U.S. and around the world.

To support #SAVEWITHSPORTS, go to savethechildren.org/savewithsports.