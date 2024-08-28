The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) — the country’s first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma — announced today that Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine (CCHC) will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles (10250 Constellation Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067).

This unforgettable evening of laughter and amazing food aims to raise vital funds for scleroderma research.

At this year’s event, the SRF will present the Bob Saget Legacy Award to John Mayer and Jeff Ross. Both were dear friends of beloved SRF Board Member Bob Saget and have a long and generous history of helping him raise funds and awareness for scleroderma research. The Bob Saget Legacy Award recognizes those who follow in Bob’s footsteps to shine a spotlight on scleroderma and raise funds for a cure.

Jeff Ross, in addition to being an honoree, will also serve as the host for the evening. The event will feature some of the world’s greatest comedians, musicians, and performers, with the full 2024 talent line-up to be announced this fall.

“Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine continues to bring together an amazing group of performers to celebrate Bob’s dedication to the SRF and to finding a cure for scleroderma. This is Bob’s legacy, and it is important for us to keep his legacy alive through this event,” says Jeff Ross.

Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine is co-chaired by Susan Feniger, Regina Hall, Caroline Hirsch, and Kelly Rizzo. All proceeds from the event will directly support the SRF’s mission, funding cutting-edge research programs and educational outreach.

“I could not be more thrilled to see the Bob Saget Legacy Award go to John Mayer and Jeff Ross,” says Kelly Rizzo. “They were two of Bob’s dearest friends and both embody his dedication to this cause by giving their time and talents to raise awareness and funds for scleroderma research. Their efforts ensure that Bob’s impact continues, proving that laughter and music can be powerful tools in the fight against this disease and bringing us closer to a cure with every event.”

“This year, we’re once again creating an unforgettable night of laughter and generosity. Our goal remains unchanged—to raise crucial funds for scleroderma research. Every laugh shared and every dollar raised brings us closer to finding a cure for scleroderma,” says Susan Feniger.

Since 1987, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine has been a cornerstone of the SRF’s fundraising efforts, raising over $29 million to fund research aimed at finding a cure for scleroderma. The event has consistently featured the biggest names in comedy to raise critical funds for research and awareness.

Sponsorships for the event are now available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please visit srfcure.org/events/cool-comedy-hot-cuisine.

The SRF is the United States’ leading nonprofit investor in scleroderma research. Scleroderma, often misdiagnosed, is a rare and often life-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause fibrosis in the skin and other vital organs. In the most severe cases, complications can damage the heart, lungs, and digestive system. The SRF funds and facilitates the most promising, highest-quality research aimed at improved therapies and, ultimately, a cure for scleroderma.