The Scleroderma Research Foundation is mourning the loss of Bob Saget this week, and has released the following statement about the actor and comedian’s charity legacy:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we mourn the loss of our friend and Board member, Bob Saget. Bob was a champion for scleroderma patients everywhere dating back to 1991 when he first became involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF), even before his sister Gay lost her battle with the disease in 1994. Bob was a deeply caring father, husband, and colleague, who was unreservedly committed to the mission of the SRF.

“His generosity of spirit was on display for all to see in everything he did, from his internationally renowned stand-up comedy to his MC efforts at the helm of Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, the essential fundraising vehicle for the mission of the SRF. Over the years, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine has raised over $26 million all of which was poured into the program to drive to a cure for scleroderma.

Among his many other contributions, Bob directed and produced a movie for ABC that was loosely based on his sister’s battle against scleroderma, called “For Hope” (1996). Today, this film continues to raise awareness of this disease and the need for research. Bob joined the Board of the SRF in 2003 and served tirelessly throughout the rest of his life.

“Bob passed away on January 9 after doing what he loved, performing on stage and connecting with others to make them happy. Our condolences go out to his wife, Kelly, and to his three daughters. We will miss him more than words can express.”