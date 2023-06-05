Actor, comedian and TV host Joel McHale returns to host the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 13th Annual L.A. Golf Classic on Monday, June 12.

The annual charity golf tournament benefits the Foundation’s Catastrophic Health Fund and Emergency Assistance Program for performing artists facing life-threatening illnesses and unexpected life crises, and will be held on a championship course in Westlake Village, California.

Since 1985, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation has granted more than $18.6 million in emergency financial and medical assistance to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families in urgent need.

“I’m honored to be hosting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s L.A. Golf Classic again this year. It’s always a great opportunity to gather with members of our industry and support a cause that provides critical help to my fellow performers who need it most,” says Joel McHale, currently starring in the workplace comedy Animal Control on FOX. “While the golf itself may be a bit rough, the financial support we raise for the Foundation’s assistance programs is truly invaluable. I look forward to another great Classic that brings us all together in support of a common goal, and getting a sunburn on my arms and neck.”

The 13th Annual L.A. Golf Classic is made possible through the generous support of its celebrity players, as well as the sponsors, which include Gold Sponsor: Johnny Carson Foundation; Course Hospitality Sponsors: CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, and Tequila Don Julio; Silver Sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross, Backstage, City National Bank, Evoke Advisors, Netflix, and SAG-AFTRA; and Bronze Sponsors: Bush Gottlieb, Campari Group, CVS Health, Howard Building Corporation, Jones & Associates, Los Angeles Chargers, MarketingPartnerships.com, and United Airlines.

“We are delighted to have Joel McHale host the L.A. Golf Classic for the fourth time. He spreads laughter, camaraderie and even inspires the occasional good swing throughout the day, as he plays in and out of each foursome,” says SAG-AFTRA Foundation Vice President and Tournament Chair Pamela Reed. “Over the last 12 years the L.A. Golf Classic has made a tangible difference in the lives of so many SAG-AFTRA members, and it is a privilege to help them meet extraordinary health challenges with the help that we receive from the participants of this tournament.”