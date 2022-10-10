Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and host Joel McHale invites young readers from all walks of life to unleash their fancy Frankenstein feet this spooky season and learn all the steps to Halloween Hustle, McHale’s brand, new read-aloud at SAG-AFTRA Foundation's award-winning children’s literacy program Storyline Online.

Joel McHale reads HALLOWEEN HUSTLE for SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online

Written by Charlotte Gunnufson, illustrated by Kevan J. Atteberry, and published by Two Lions, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, Halloween Hustle is a light-hearted tale of a festive Halloween night in which McHale, Skeleton, and gobs of giddy ghouls head over to Ghost’s “fa-boo-lous” party where they enter the spooktacular dance contest! There are pumpkinheads, hissy black cats, swingy-swaying skeleton girls and more, all whooping it up at a King Kong-sized monster mash—and this particular party receives the scary seal of approval from SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance.

“We’re excited to celebrate this spooky season with a Halloween story, and Joel McHale is the perfect reader to bring this monster melody to children, parents and teachers worldwide. It’s so much fun to add Halloween Hustle to our Storyline Online library, as we don’t have many books written in verse, and this is definitely a great way to bop around with things that go, ‘Boo!’” says Vance.

As with all Storyline Online videos, Halloween Hustle is accompanied by a complementary supplemental activity guide that aligns with Common Core Standards that strengthen verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at kindergarten through 2nd grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking activities and explore the themes of each book, including topics such as perseverance, friendship, rhythm and rhyme.

Boasting over 900 million views worldwide, Storyline Online has been a trusted, educational brand and essential online resource for teachers and parents since 2001. Storyline Online remains committed to providing the extra help to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children at home.

McHale joins the illustrious cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Rami Malek, Marc Maron, Seth Meyers, Chris Pine, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children around the globe.

To watch Halloween Hustle and all of the Storyline Online read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net.