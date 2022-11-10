Over $1.3 million was raised for amfAR's HIV/AIDS research programs last week at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at its annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center.

Kelly Rowland Honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images

Guests in attendance included Alexander Stewart, Alex Cooper, Alexis Ren, Andy Garcia, Anna Sitar, amfAR Trustee Arthur Lewis, Austin Mahone, Casey Affleck, Chelsea Handler, Chris Olsen, Christine Chiu, amfAR Trustee Cindy Rachofsky, Colin Egglesfield, Elevator Boys, Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayden Panettiere, Helen Owen, amfAR Trustee Jay Ellis, Jenna Dewan, Jess Glynne, Jessica Michel, Josh “Bru” Brubaker, amfAR Board Co-Chair Kevin McClatchy, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lay Zhang, Lewis Pullman, Marianna Hewitt, Mary Fitzgerald, Michelle Rodriguez, Mike Rosenthal, amfAR Global Fundraising Chairman Milutin Gatsby, Model Roz, Monica Barbaro, Nina Senicar, amfAR Trustee Phil Wilson, Reece Feldman, Rickey Thompson, amfAR Board Co-Chair T. Ryan Greenawalt, Tinx, Tyga, Zack Bia, Zack Kalter, and many more.

Jay Ellis opened the night by thanking the evening’s sponsors as well as introducing the first performer, Madison Beer. Event Chair Chelsea Handler shared the need for an HIV cure and an end to the stigma that has marked the epidemic since its earliest days. Chelsea then introduced the first honoree of the evening, Kelly Rowland. In a special family moment, Kelly’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, presented her with amfAR’s Award of Courage in recognition of her many years of commitment to the fight against AIDS.

After dinner, Event Chair Michelle Rodriguez introduced the evening’s second performer, Aloe Blacc. Aloe got the crowd off their feet and they danced along to two of his hits, including his collaboration with the late Avicii, “Wake Me Up.”

The evening continued with a live auction conducted by Simon de Pury that included a variety of artworks. A highlight of the evening’s auction was Portrait of Eve by Harmonia Rosales, which is the titular work of the artist’s ongoing solo show at UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles. Other artworks auctioned off included:

In the Garden, a painting by Ferrari Sheppard

Lace Aluminum Panther Gold Wild, a sculpture by Richard Orlinski

Five Essays on Klee, a painting by Jess Valice

I Found Me, a painting by Nicholas Kontaxis

All Your Selfish Ways, a painting by Mario Joyce

From Other Times, a painting by Annina Roescheisen

Corner Boys with Corner Office, a painting by Sissòn

Nude, a painting by Paris Reid

amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost presented Paramount Pictures with the amfAR Philanthropic Leadership Award, which was accepted by the evening’s host Jay Ellis along with his Top Gun: Maverick costars. The evening concluded with an electric performance by Tinashe, who performed “Naturally,” “Small Reminders,” and “Worst in Me.”

Limitless X Inc. was the evening’s Presenting Sponsor and Picticular was the evening’s Signature Sponsor. Cadillac was the official valet partner and the Pendry West Hollywood was the official hotel partner of the event.