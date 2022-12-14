The MPTF “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon raised $867,986 on Saturday night to benefit the 100-year old charity’s support of entertainment industry members in need.

Cast and Crew of MPTF Telethon

The telethon aired live on KTLA 5, with presenting sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health leading the philanthropic charge. Acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown, currently seen in Disenchanted, and beloved game show host and Emmy winner Tom Bergeron co-hosted the show on-air, with KTLA’s Sam Rubin hosting the in-studio phone bank. Writer-producer Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil, Everybody Loves Raymond), who also appeared during the program, and David Wild produced the show. The telethon celebrated MPTF’s significant safety net support to the entertainment community and offered viewers a night of unforgettable musical performances and appearances by special guests. Industry celebrities including Spencer Garrett, Clark Gregg, Annette O’Toole, Michael McKean, Rob Morrow, Jessica Rothe, and Adrienne Visnic took donations on a phone bank throughout the event. Industry below-the line leaders Mike Miller and Alex Aguilar shared the phone bank desk with the others.

“The season of light and giving is here, and tonight we’re here to spread a lot of light – and we hope to raise a lot of money to help keep MPTF shining for so many members of our community for another century to come,” said co-host Yvette Nicole Brown during the telethon.

Co-Host Tom Bergeron added “For an action-packed century now, ever since another great actress like you [Yvette] named Mary Pickford first got things going, MPTF has been making a tremendous difference in the lives of everyday people working on all sides of the camera at every sort of job to bring us all lifetimes of entertainment. And tonight, we’re here because it’s urgently important that we do all we can to make a difference for MPTF.”

The “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon included musical performances by David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Susanna Hoffs, Johnny Mathis, Jonas Myrin, Annette O’Toole & Michael McKean, and Brad Paisley. The star-studded event also featured special appearances by Jeff Bridges, Julia Butters, Kevin Feige, Jodie Foster & Harry Northup, Tony Goldwyn & Anna Musky-Goldwyn, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Rian Johnson, Elle and Keegan-Michael Key, Tony Ludwig, Monica Macer, Ben Mankiewicz, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Billy Porter, Parker Posey, Billy Ray, Richard Roundtree, and more.

In addition to his appearance, Jeff Bridges supported the telethon with an auction at BiddingForGood.com of three original photographs from his productions of The Fisher King, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Heaven’s Gate, taken by himself and his wife, Susan; proceeds will also benefit MPTF’s numerous services.

MPTF’s telethon came at a critical time for the organization. Over the course of the last few years, MPTF has experienced significantly increased costs related to COVID. As a result, the organization is experiencing unprecedented financial hardship. Now, more than ever before, they need support to continue their work providing both working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.

“The opportunity this organization was given through the KTLA telethon speaks volumes to not only the love for the industry, but the urgency to support a community that brings so much joy to such a vast population,” said Courteney Bailey, MPTF’s Chief Development Officer. “We are deeply grateful to KTLA, our generous sponsors, and everyone who contributed their time to such a wonderful evening, and we hope that we can continue this tradition for years to come.”

The “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon was also available across the country via KTLA.com and MPTF.com. It will be available to watch shortly at mptf.com/telethon.