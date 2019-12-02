Humane Society International and our partner organizations together constitute one of the world’s largest animal protection organizations-backed by 11 million people. HSI works to protect all animals-including animals in laboratories, farm animals, companion animals, and wildlife-and our record of achievement demonstrates our dedication and effectiveness. With the support of our advocates and donors, we have advocated for strong legislation to protect animals. For example, in 2009 we helped achieve a European Union ban on trade in seal products, a major step toward ending the annual commercial seal slaughter in Canada. We work with local animal organizations in countries all over the world to provide direct, hands-on care to animals in need and spread the culture of compassion. Our campaigns strike at the root of problems affecting animals by providing the tools and resources to prevent animal suffering both now and in the future.

Sir Paul McCartney – has actively supported HSI’s campaigns to end the seal slaughter in Canada. In 2006 he visited the Harper Seal nursery with HSI and Respect for Animals.

Ricky Gervais, Melanie C and Leona Lewis are fronting HSI’s Cruelty-Free 2013 campaign to ban the sale of animal-tested cosmetics in the European Union.

Chrissie Hynde, Joanna Lumley and Brian May (together with Ricky Gervais) became animated avatars for the Make Animal Testing History virtual march to campaign for better laboratory animal protection as part of the revision of EU Directive 86/609.

Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, Amanda Holden, Emmerdale actress Rokhsaneh Ghawam-Shahidi and BBC AutumnWatch presenter Chris Packham – joined HSI in urging people to have an animal-friendly Holiday season by not buying cruel presents such as fur, puppy-farmed pets, animal-tested cosmetics, or celebrating with factory-farmed turney.