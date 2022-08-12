Actress and writer Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, and Pete Wicks, star of The Only Way is Essex, took on the UK’s highest freefall abseil from London’s ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture on Saturday, to raise funds for global animal protection charity Humane Society International/UK.

Evanna Lynch took on the UK's highest freefall abseil from London's ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture

Evanna Lynch said: “I’m here to do the abseil challenge for Humane Society International, which does a lot of amazing work to help end the fur trade and dog meat trade. I’m really privileged and proud to be doing this in aid of HSI and a little bit scared, because it is high up and I’m not used to being that high in the air!”

Pete Wicks donned a fox costume to take on the 80-metre sheer drop, saying: “I’m here dressed as a fox with HSI to abseil down the tallest sculpture in the UK. Please help us end animal cruelty by donating now.”

He later added: “I didn’t die! It would mean a lot to me if you could click on this link and support.”

Both the celebrities are compassionate animal activists and frequent supporters of HSI/UK’s campaigns, with Evanna having fronted a video drawing attention to the dog and cat meat trade, and Pete going undercover to expose the cruelty of the fur trade in Finland. The pair’s joint fundraising page has already raised hundreds of pounds for HSI/UK’s life-saving work.

Pete and Evanna were joined by a group of brave HSI/UK supporters who also took on the abseil challenge to fundraise for the NGO’s work ending cruelty to animals worldwide.