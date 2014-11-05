For over 100 years the BUAV has been campaigning peacefully to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals.

The BUAV is widely respected as an authority on animal testing issues and is frequently called upon by governments, media, corporations and official bodies for its advice or expert opinion.

They work lawfully and professionally, building relationships with MPs, MEPs, business leaders and other decision-makers. They also analyse legislation and sit on decision-making panels around the globe to act as the voice for animals in laboratories.

Their dedicated London-based team coordinates an international network of scientists, lawyers, campaigners, investigators, researchers, political lobbyists and supporters.

They do not receive any government funding or lottery money, and rely completely on the generosity of their supporters.