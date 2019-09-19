The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations’ global development network, an organization advocating for change and connecting countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life. We are on the ground in 177 countries, working with them on their own solutions to global and national development challenges in these areas:

Fighting poverty

Building democratic societies

Preventing crisis, enabling recovery

Protecting the environment

Halting & reversing HIV / AIDS

/ Empowering women

•Growing national capacity