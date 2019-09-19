United Nations Development Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations’ global development network, an organization advocating for change and connecting countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life. We are on the ground in 177 countries, working with them on their own solutions to global and national development challenges in these areas:

  • Fighting poverty
  • Building democratic societies
  • Preventing crisis, enabling recovery
  • Protecting the environment
  • Halting & reversing HIV/AIDS
  • Empowering women
    •Growing national capacity

How you can help

Learn about how to volunteer here.

Causes

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Poverty, Women

Celebrity supporters 28

United Nations Development Programme has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "United Nations Development Programme"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...