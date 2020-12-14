Richard Curtis
charities
causes
articles
videos

Born in New Zealand, Richard Curtis is the director and/or writer of films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, as well as the hit sitcoms Blackadder and Mr. Bean.

He is a founder of both Comic Relief and Make Poverty History and organised the Live 8 concerts with Bob Geldof to publicise poverty, particularly in Africa, and pressure G8 leaders to adopt his proposals for ending it.

Richard Curtis has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 23

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

