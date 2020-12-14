Born in New Zealand, Richard Curtis is the director and/or writer of films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, as well as the hit sitcoms Blackadder and Mr. Bean.
He is a founder of both Comic Relief and Make Poverty History and organised the Live 8 concerts with Bob Geldof to publicise poverty, particularly in Africa, and pressure G8 leaders to adopt his proposals for ending it.
