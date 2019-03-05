Goldie Hawn
Hawn founded The Hawn Foundation (formerly called the Bright Lights Foundation).

Goldie has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International.

In 2009 Goldie Hawn was presented by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) with a special award for her work to increase public understanding of mental health

Causes supported 24

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Refugees, Water, Women

