Danson is a founder of the influential non-profit American Oceans Campaign; serves on the board of Oceana (AOC merged with Oceana, the world’s largest non-profit devoted to marine issues, in 2001); has testified before Congress and Senate on the subject; narrated the 2009 documentary The End of the Line (the first major feature documentary film to reveal the impact of over-fishing our oceans); and lectures regularly and widely on the topic.