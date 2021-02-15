Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) partnered with RWQuarantunes to raise funds to provide 3.3 Million meals to the most vulnerable Angelenos impacted by COVID-19.

The star-studded virtual event, which streamed live from Dodger Stadium to more than 2,000 viewers, raised over $1.1 Million to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the foundation’s efforts to feed the hungry in Los Angeles.

The celebration featured appearances by the 2020 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodger legends, and current players including Trevor Bauer, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Joe Kelly, Max Muncy, David Price, Will Smith, Steve Garvey, Fernando Valenzuela, Andre Ethier, and many more current and former teammates.

The night was packed with memorable moments, appearances and performances from musicians and actors including Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen, Bob Costas, DJ Cassidy, Dan + Shay, Joe Esposito, Lisa Lisa, SWV, Shanice, En Vogue, Boys II Men, Bobby Brown, TLC, Keith Sweat, New Edition, Five For Fighting, Charlie Puth, Johnny Gill, Robin Thicke, El DeBarge, Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums), Deniece Williams, Gilby Clarke, Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andreadis, and Clem Burke, as well as moving tributes to Tommy Lasorda and those who have made a tremendous impact on the thousands of people in our communities who are facing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

Guests heard from Los Angeles Dodgers and LADF representatives including LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman,Manager Dave Roberts, and Magic Johnson, as well as Food Bank CEO Michael Flood.

Bringing a little bit of stadium to those watching from the comfort of their own homes, the virtual event included special announcements and introductions from the voice of Dodger Stadium, Todd Leitz, and musical interludes from organist, Dieter Ruehle, who even provided the soundtrack to the evening’s seventh inning stretch.

“This past year was full of physical and emotional strain—testing our endurance as a global community,” said Nichol T. Whiteman, CEO of LADF. “The tremendous success of RWQuarantunes demonstrates the profound impact that we have when we merge our resources and fight for those who often live in the shadows. LADF appreciates each and every supporter whose generosity paves the way for Angelenos to survive these challenging times and emerge even stronger.”

Event chairs for the night included: Anne Globe, Blue Shield of California, Cindy Starrett & Allan Bates, Elissa & Matt Windisch, Eloy Mendez & Scott Minerd, EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, Emily & Teddy Greenspan (TAG-Arts), Helen & Stan Kasten, Jeanie Buss & the Los Angeles Lakers, John, Cathi, & Alexandra Bendheim, Kennedy Wilson, LA84 Foundation, Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit/McCourt, Latham & Watkins, Security Benefit, Stephanie & Nicholas Sandler, Susan & David Wolf and Covington Capital Management, and UCLA Health.

In an effort to continue supporting local businesses, LADF partnered with Jon & Vinny’s and Osteria Mozza to deliver meals to guests who donated in advance of the evening. Dodger partners, Ketel One Vodka and Coca-Cola also provided them with premium cocktail kit deliveries. Throughout the evening, virtual attendees were invited to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items including game-used and World Series memorabilia, a White Roland Grand Piano played live on the Dodger field, and three 2020 World Series Championship rings that went for $100,000 each! The evening kicked off with a VIP pre-party celebration hour hosted by culinary emcee Billy Harris.