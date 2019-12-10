Actor and activist Jane Fonda will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon Dec. 17 on her movement to push for political action on climate change.

Inspired by young climate activist Greta Thunberg, Fonda has held a “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest on Capitol Hill every Friday since Oct. 11, 2019. On Thursday nights, before each protest, Fonda hosts a “teach-in” with a panel of experts.

The “Grace & Frankie” star has pledged to continue the strikes every Friday through January to demand action by political leaders to address what she called a “climate emergency.”

“The climate crisis is not an isolated issue — it involves every part of our economy and society,” she wrote on the Fire Drill Friday website. “Our climate is in crisis. Scientists are shouting an urgent warning: we have little more than a decade to take bold, ambitious action to transition our economy off of fossil fuels and onto clean, renewable energy.”

Fonda has drawn other celebrities to the cause, including Diane Lane, Ted Danson and Sam Waterston. Protestors, including Fonda, have been hauled away in handcuffs.

