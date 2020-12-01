This season, Nautica continues their partnership with Oceana via its Give Change to Make Change Round-Up Program.

This program allows customers to round up their in-store or online purchase to the next dollar or select another donation amount.

On Giving Tuesday, December 1st, Nautica will match all donations made through its round-up program with Oceana. Nautica has teamed up with Oceana board-member Ted Danson and Oceana CEO Andy Sharpless to help spread the word through a video that will be shared across the brands social platforms on Giving Tuesday.

Find out more by watching this video.

“This is a campaign driven organization, we only take on things where we think we can make a difference in the ocean,” said Ted Danson, award-winning actor, activist and longtime member of Oceana’s Board of Directors. “You contributing to an ocean advocacy group like Oceana will make a very tangible difference to our oceans.”