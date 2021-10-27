Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, held the star-studded event in Laguna Beach, CA on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Laura Dern, Austin Nichols

Credit/Copyright: Mariusz Jeglinski

The event was attended by Laura Dern, Ted Danson, Brooklyn Decker, January Jones, Billy Magnussen, Austin Nichols, Oscar Nunez, Christina Ochoa, Sally Pressman, June Diane Raphael, Aimee Teegarden and Sam Waterston. The night included a live performance by singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, Oceana has won more than 225 victories worldwide that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species such as turtles and sharks — protecting nearly 4 million square miles of ocean.