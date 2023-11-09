The artist lineup for the sixth annual 2000s “Dance Party to End ALZ” benefiting the Alzheimer's Association has been announced.

The event founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be hosted by Hallmark stars and friends Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen will emcee the evening.

This year’s lineup will include Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan, Melinda Doolittle, Charles Esten, Paul Freeman, Paul Greene, MaRynn Taylor, Noah Thompson, Alicia Witt, and a special group number by Wes Brown, Paul Freeman, Ginna Clare Mason and Alicia Witt. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite hits from the 2000s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia.

Tickets for the event and sponsorship packages, taking place on Sunday, November 12 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn., are available now by visiting alz.org/danceparty.

“We’re overjoyed to have the support of these amazing performers for this year’s ‘Dance Party to End ALZ,’ said Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. “We’ve both lost a parent to this cruel disease so this cause is incredibly important to us and our families. We’re so touched by the Nashville community and the people traveling into town to join us for a fun night of singing and dancing to support the Alzheimer’s Association research grant program. We know that by coming together, we will end Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. See you on the dance floor!”

Where:

Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201

When:

Sunday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CDT

Tickets:

General admission tickets: $50-$100 (before taxes and fees)

Sponsorships:

Exclusive access on the main floor:

Individual ticket: $500

Tables: $3,000-$50,000