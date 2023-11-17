Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends, is a star-studded benefit concert slated to take place on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm at The Fisher Center at Belmont University in Nashville, TN.

Louis York, R&B duo comprised of Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, will serve as the centerpiece of the Hope for the Holidays concert event. These powerhouse performers, writers and producers have accumulated scores of gold and platinum albums for their work with Whitney Houston, Rhianna, Bruno Mars, Myley Cyrus, Ne-Yo, Brittney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and many others.

The concert will be hosted by WSM/Amazon Music’s Kelly Sutton and will include a variety of performances by music artists Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, The Shindellas and Twinnie with special appearances by Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

The event, presented by True West Foundation, is sponsored by First Bank, The Inspire Foundation, and Aetna, and will benefit four local charities to include Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

This unique benefit concert will not only include a variety of music and storytelling, but important access to on-site resources that will promote healing and inclusion during a season that is often difficult for many. The goal for this interactive holiday event is to have the audience feel seen, valued, and cared for at a time where so many may be hurting. For many individuals the realities of life do not cease during the holiday season. Whether it’s an ill family member, lost loved one, an aging parent or broken relationships and financial stress – all of these heartbreaking experiences can add a layer of burden that may feel insurmountable during this time of year.

Hope for the Holidays was created by award-winning executive producer, writer and director, David Fischette, who has been creating unique charitable events for years to help raise funds and awareness for local and national charities. Fischette launched the True West Foundation earlier this year as a vehicle to allow others to not only donate to charities, but to get more involved in a personal and meaningful way. Hope for the Holidays is their biggest expression of this concept so far. The idea for the Hope for the Holidays project was born out of his own struggles during the holidays.

“Too often, I’ve seen firsthand the pain and sadness that people experience during the holiday season,” says David Fischette, Hope For the Holidays Event Founder & Executive Producer. “So many of us feel obligated to plaster on a happy face or suit up with a false sense of strength when holiday events and parties are in full swing. In contrast, we wanted to create a special holiday event that invites the audience to come as they are and experience an opportunity to feel both seen and valued. We also felt it was important to provide on-site resources for audience members to connect with to find the hope and healing they deserve. We’re all in this together, and, through engaging storytelling and beautiful music, there’s no better time to connect than during the holidays. We want this community to feel loved.”

And while Fischette wants to acknowledge that the holidays can be difficult for many, he has created a vibrant show that is designed to foster love, inspire, encourage, and celebrate the season as a community.

“It’s going to be an evening of excitement, hope and unity,” says Fischette. “We want our community to feel stronger and more resilient when they leave.”

Tickets start at just $49 and are on sale now at The Fisher Center box office and online. For more information about this event, click here.