A star-studded cast of celebrities came together on Saturday night for the Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends benefit concert at The Fisher Center in Nashville, TN.

Hope for the Holidays - An Evening with Louis York & Friends benefit concert

Credit/Copyright: John Partipilo

The event was hosted by Kelly Sutton with musical performances led by R&B duo Louis York (Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly), with performances by Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, Kylie Morgan, Cade Thompson, The Shindellas and Twinnie as well as special appearances by Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

The event benefited four local charities – Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

This unique event also included access to on-site resources that promoted healing and inclusion during a season that is often difficult for many. The goal for this interactive holiday event was to have the audience feel seen, valued, and cared for at a time where so many may be hurting. Whether it’s an ill family member, lost loved one, an aging parent or broken relationships and financial stress – all of these heartbreaking experiences can add a layer of burden that may feel insurmountable during this time of year.

Hope for the Holidays was created by award-winning executive producer, writer and director, David Fischette, who has been creating unique charitable events for years to help raise funds and awareness for local and national charities. Fischette launched the True West Foundation earlier this year as a vehicle to allow others to not only donate to charities, but to get more involved in a personal and meaningful way. Hope for the Holidays is the biggest expression of this concept so far.

The event was presented by True West Foundation and sponsored by First Bank, The Inspire Foundation, and Aetna.

L-R: David Fischette and Claude Kelly (Louis York)

“My heart is incredibly full from all the love that was given on Saturday night at Hope for the Holidays,” said David Fischette, Hope For the Holidays Event Founder & Executive Producer. “The performers gave selflessly of themselves and shared vulnerability that spread throughout the entire audience at the Fisher Center. My prayer is that those that needed it the most, left encouraged that Hope Lives.”

For more information on about resources available, visit www.Hope4HolidaysNash.com