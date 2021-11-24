CARE, the leading humanitarian organization working to defeat poverty and achieve social justice by empowering women and girls, last week hosted the 4th annual virtual Impact Awards honoring leaders from across industries for their philanthropy, activism, and groundbreaking work to further CARE’s mission both in the United States and internationally.

The event celebrated the tenacious spirit of forward-thinking humanitarian leaders in delivering innovative change around the world.

The virtual event was hosted by CARE Global Advisory Council member, CNN legal analyst, and SiriusXM host Laura Coates, who opened the evening recognizing the organization’s 75th anniversary with a powerful reminder that “women are the thread that bind communities, that weave through challenges, that stitch the very fabric of our world together and make it strong, powerful, better, and beautiful.”

In discussing the challenges over the past year and a half, Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE USA thanked guests for their support to “overcome this one-in-a-generation global challenge” through the organization’s Crisis Response Campaign, which will further CARE’s “vital work to ensure the fast and fair distribution of the COVID vaccine – working with partners, governments, and civil society to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by the end of next summer.”

The evening was rounded out by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning cellist, and one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020, Yo-Yo Ma's breathtaking performance of “Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude,” and Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner and multi-hyphenate, Cynthia Erivo's beautiful acapella rendition of her song, “Glowing Up” from her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

Honorees included Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State, Honorary Chair of CARE’s 75th Anniversary Campaign CARE Lifetime Award for the Pursuit of Women’s Rights

“There’s so much evidence now to confirm what we’ve known in our hearts, and lived experiences, for years. When we lift up women and girls, we lift up families, communities, and entire nations. That’s something that CARE deeply understands,” said Clinton. “We’ve all had to fight collectively for our health, our rights, and yes, in many places, even democracy. Whether it’s tackling the poverty and inequality that existed long before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, or taking on the problems that have become much more obvious because of COVID-19, CARE has been there, and so, too, have women. Women have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic and over the past years, women have been stepping up in record numbers, demonstrating inclusive, empathetic, science-based leadership that we need desperately around the world. Women have to be at the table, and women’s voices and experiences have to be heard and respected if we’re going to be able to deal not just with the pandemic today, but with whatever the future throws at us.”

“I believe with all my heart that we have a golden opportunity to build back a safer and more equitable future. One that starts with vaccine

equity, because no one should be denied the opportunity of receiving lifesaving COVID vaccines because of their social, geographic, political,

economic or environmental circumstances. Women have a key role to play in this fight as advocates for our families, our communities, and

our countries. I know that CARE once again is on the frontlines helping to protect communities in need, helping to get more people

vaccinated, helping to get more kids back into school, helping to bring about a more equitable recovery for a stronger future. "

The Impact Awards helped raise awareness and funds for CARE’s efforts in 100 countries through the Crisis Response Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in CARE’s history, which will bring critical aid, including via CARE Packages®, to millions of people facing hardships at home and abroad. The Impact Awards coincides with the 75th anniversary of CARE as well as that of the CARE Package, which provided necessities to struggling families in Europe in the wake of WWII. A historic symbol of hope, the CARE Package provides vital supplies of nutritious food and other items to families and communities worldwide, including, for the first time in 2020, to those in need in the United States. To date, more than 100 million CARE Packages have been delivered around the world with 8.5 million delivered since the pandemic to the hardest hit communities globally.