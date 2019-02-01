Supporting health and education around the world.

Prior to Warren Buffett's 2006 donation of $37bn, the fund stood at $29.1bn and had made $10.5bn in grants since 1994. 70% of that sum was spent outside the US, and the largest single grant was $1bn to the United Negro College Fund.

Commenting on Buffett’s donation to the fund, Bill Gates said, “It is a big challenge to make sure this money gets used in the right way, but it is one we are thrilled about.”