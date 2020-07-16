On August 17, 2020, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC) and Twitter will present a live virtual event with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton commemorating 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote.

The event, titled “Women’s Fight for the Vote: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment,” will feature a conversation between Secretary Clinton and Elaine Weiss, author of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. Weiss’s book is currently being adapted into a television series by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners, with Secretary Clinton as an Executive Producer. The discussion between Secretary Clinton and Ms. Weiss on August 17th will be moderated by Dr. Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress and both the first woman and first African American to lead the national library of the United States.

Americans across the country can commemorate the centennial by tuning in for the free livestreamed event on Twitter on August 17th at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. During this keynote conversation, Secretary Clinton and Ms. Weiss will explore the history of women’s fight for the vote and discuss how the victory of the 19th Amendment forged the path for women’s political gains over the following century, including Secretary Clinton becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in 2016.

“I’m excited to join the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission in commemorating this historic moment, and grateful to Congress for recognizing the importance of the centennial by creating the commission to ensure the anniversary is honored nationwide,” said Secretary Clinton. “The centennial provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on this history and ensure that the next generation carries the legacy of the suffragists forward.”

“This is an ideal moment to explore the lessons of American women’s long fight to win the ballot, and to consider our ongoing struggle to protect voting rights and promote equality today,” said Elaine Weiss. “I’m thrilled to have this important and timely discussion with two distinguished and thoughtful women whom I greatly admire.”

“It is an honor to moderate a conversation between these two brilliant women as we celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “At this transformative time of national reflection, it is fitting to commemorate women’s history and pay tribute to the legacy of the great women who paved the way for our right to vote.”

Colleen Shogan, WSCC Vice Chair and the Library of Congress’s appointee to the commission, said, “The commission is thrilled to bring Secretary Clinton, Ms. Weiss, and Dr. Hayden together for this invaluable conversation and to share the story of the suffrage movement with Americans across the country through this virtual commemorative event.”

The WSCC was created by Congress to coordinate the nationwide commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was officially signed into the Constitution on August 26, 1920. The U.S. Senate and the WSCC have officially declared August 2020 as National Women’s Suffrage Month, and “Women’s Fight for the Vote” will serve as the signature event of this month-long celebration. Learn more about the commission, the centennial, and “Women’s Fight for the Vote” at www.womensvote100.org.