GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ youth, is excited to announce that JoJo Siwa will be honored with the Gamechanger Award at the 2022 GLSEN Respect Los Angeles on Friday, October 14th at the Beverly Wilshire.

JoJo Siwa will be honored for her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and focus on anti-bullying and kindness. JoJo has uplifted her fans throughout her career, with a commitment to empower them to love themselves just the way they are. Since her coming out in January 2021, she has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, lending her time and raising money for non-profits and issues facing the community.

“We’re thrilled to honor JoJo Siwa as our GLSEN Respect Gamechanger. She’s a fierce advocate for kindness, self-acceptance and for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, GLSEN Executive Director. “She handled her coming out with such grace and continues to tell her story in ways that lift up and inspire LGBTQ+ youth around the world.”

“I’m honored to receive the Gamechanger Award at GLSEN Respect Los Angeles,” said JoJo Siwa. “I’ve always tried to make spreading positivity, self love, inclusivity and acceptance central to everything I do, and I am so excited to support GLSEN’s incredible mission to ensure safe and inclusive school experiences for LGBTQ+ youth.”

The GLSEN Respect Awards, introduced in 2004 and held annually in Los Angeles and New York, showcase the work of students, educators, community leaders, and corporations who serve as exemplary role models and have made a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. Co-chairs include Linda Bagley, Jeannette Perez, Alan Pilest and Carlos Saavedra. Honorary co-chairs include Jennifer Beals, Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Matt Bomer & Simon Halls, Jess Cagle & Matt Whitney, Rosario Dawson, Connor Franta, Bob Greenblatt & Stephen Loguidice, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ellen Pompeo, Shonda Rhimes, Julia Roberts & Danny Moder, and Octavia Spencer.

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, entrepreneur, singer, television and film star, New York Times bestselling author, and social media sensation. Siwa has over 66 million followers on social media and over 3.7 billion views on YouTube, and in 2020 she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A “human brand” and mogul of inspiration, JoJo, coming into young adulthood, has uniquely bridged a fan following across a broad demographic reach promising and delivering on her messaging of “positivity, self love, inclusivity and acceptance”.

Siwa is a consumer products powerhouse, with her famous JoJo Siwa bow selling more than 80 million bows globally to date. In 2016, Nickelodeon and Siwa entered an exclusive licensing partnership to develop a line of consumer products inspired by Siwa. With over 250 active global licensees, the JoJo Siwa empire product categories span toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, Halloween costumes and more. Her consumer products are available internationally, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

In November 2018, Siwa released her first EP, D.R.E.A.M. The Music. In 2019 she performed her first-ever tour, “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour”, selling out 100+ arenas as she became the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena. The inaugural run ranked #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard. Following the success of D.R.E.A.M. The Music, in 2019 Siwa released a second EP, Celebrate, and JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas in 2020. Her wildly successful concert tour wrapped this year with 132 dates.

Siwa recently starred in ABC’s competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner. She serves as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution,” streaming now on Peacock. Siwa also stars in “The J Team,” a live-action musical on Paramount+, where she serves as Executive Producer and performs the film’s original soundtrack. Today her hugely popular single, “Boomerang” has been viewed over 950 million times and is RIAA certified multi-platinum, plus her singles “Kid in a Candy Store,” and "Hold The Drama’’ are both RIAA certified gold.

Siwa’s newest TV venture finds her on the judges panel for Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” alongside, “SYTYCD” alum, tWitch and actress Leah Remini. She is also currently starring in the new original hybrid docuseries JoJo Goes on Facebook Watch. Siwa is joined by her celebrity friends to partake in some crazy fun adventures she’s always wanted to experience but has never gotten the chance.

For nearly three decades, GLSEN has led the way on LGBTQ+ issues in K-12 education through ground-breaking original research, innovative program development, educator training, student organizing, and targeted state and federal advocacy. With the development of educational resources, direct engagement of youth and educators, and GLSEN national programs like Day of Silence, Solidarity Week, and Changing the Game, GLSEN has seen the impact of its work in measurable improvements in the lives of LGBTQ+ students in the U.S.