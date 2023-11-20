Joel Madden, American singer and lead vocalist of Good Charlotte, has officially joined MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for its community of patients, families, doctors and researchers, as a Brand Ambassador.

“Getting to know the MIB family over the past few years has been an emotional and inspired journey. The opportunity to join in the MIB Agents’ mission to help support children and their families who are battling this cancer, to bring awareness to the world in hopes others can join in the fight, has been a blessing to my life,” said Joel Madden. “I think all parents can agree that all we want is our children to have health and happiness and a chance to grow up and be themselves, and to have to watch them face cancer would be our worst nightmare. To see how brave, resilient, and supportive the families in the MIB Agents community are inspires me to do whatever I can do to be part of this community and a part of the MIB mission.”

Osteosarcoma is an aggressive malignant primary bone cancer that mostly afflicts children, is extremely painful and only offers patients a debilitating treatment protocol. Without funding and support due to its rare disease status, there have not been any new treatments brought to market in more than 40 years.

Joel learned about osteosarcoma after witnessing a family friend battle the disease. After seeing the toll it took on the child and family, Joel became passionate about using his platform to bring attention to osteosarcoma in hopes there is more research allocated towards better treatment. Last year, Joel won $200,000 on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and donated all of his earnings to MIB Agents. Additionally, Joel recently hosted Mia Sandino, an Osteowarrior and an MIB Agents Junior Advisory Board member, on his podcast Artist Friendly to discuss the harsh realities of osteosarcoma.

In his role as MIB Agents brand ambassador, Joel will raise awareness about MIB Agents’ various fundraisers, programs, and community of families with his large audience to help move research forward for osteosarcoma.

“We are honored to have Joel Madden join the MIB Agents team to help raise awareness of the work our nonprofit organization is doing to make it better for our community of patients and families,” said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents. “Having Joel on our team means more people will learn about the harsh realities of osteosarcoma, and the dire need for more research and support.”

For more information on MIB Agents and to make a donation, please visit mibagents.org.