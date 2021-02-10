Broadway stars on a mission to raise funds and awareness for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) will take the stage virtually for the first time in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s (PFF) 11th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

The free event will be live-streamed on the PFF’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Award-winning Broadway actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway’s Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can’t Take It With You, TV’s Sex and the City), will host the evening on her popular YouTube series, Virtual Halston along with co-host, Jim Caruso (Jim Caruso’s Cast Party). The evening will feature some of Broadway’s biggest stars as they raise their voices to help those living with the disease. Halston, who lost her husband Ralph Howard to PF, describes Broadway Belts for PFF! as near and dear to her heart.

“We are bringing the glitz and glamour of Broadway directly to your living room to help draw attention to pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating disease impacting hundreds of thousands of Americans,” said Julie Halston. “Lung health is now a priority and you can make a difference by joining us virtually on March 12.”

The cast of the 2021 Broadway Belts for PFF! includes:

Annaleigh Ashford: Broadway’s Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, You Can’t Take It With You (Tony Award); TV’s B Positive ( CBS ).

). Robert Creighton: Broadway’s Frozen; Cagney, (Fred Astaire Award-Winner); TV’s The Good Fight ( CBS ).

). Christine Ebersole: Broadway’s Grey Gardens (Tony Award), 42nd Street (Tony Award); TV’s Bob Hearts Abishola ( CBS ).

). Darlene Love: Inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame (2011), 20 Feet from Stardom (Grammy Award), Broadway’s Hairspray and Grease.

Andrew Rannells: Broadway’s The Book of Mormon (Tony-nominee, Grammy Award), Falsettos (Tony-nominee), The Boys in the Band; The Prom (Netflix), Black Monday (Showtime) and Girls ( HBO ).

). Max Von Essen: Broadway’s An American in Paris (Tony-nominee), Les Miserables, Evita, Anastasia; TV’s The Good Wife ( CBS ), Gossip Girl (CW).

), Gossip Girl (CW). Jim Caruso (Co-Host): Virtual Halston, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party and the recipient of six MAC Awards, two BackStage Magazine Bistro Awards and five BroadwayWorld Awards for his Nightclub work. Broadway’s Liza’s at the Palace!

With more performers to be announced soon! Performers are subject to change.

“This year, we have the unique opportunity to open one of our most anticipated fundraising events to everyone” said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. “Through Broadway Belts for PFF!, we are shining a bright spotlight on the crucial need to help all impacted by this disease.”

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the third annual Ralph Howard Legacy Award to PF advocate and and PFF Board Member, Laurie Chandler. After receiving a diagnosis of PF in her 50s, Chandler received a life-saving lung transplant. She has volunteered tirelessly for the PF community and has been at the forefront of supporting the PFF’s efforts to accelerate research and improve patient care. Chandler’s commitment to patients and their families is unmatched.

The virtual event will be produced by Julie Halston, Jim Caruso and D. Michael Dvorchak along with the technical direction of Ruby Locknar.

Registration for Broadway Belts for PFF! is now available at BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org. Viewers are encouraged to increase their impact and enhance their event experience by making a donation to support the PF community. Special packages include exclusive event mementos that will be sent by mail directly to donors. Donations must be received by March 1st to receive the gifts prior to the show:

Raise your glass and give: All donations of $100 or more will receive a commemorative, engraved Broadway Belts for PFF ! champagne flute to toast with us during the show.

! champagne flute to toast with us during the show. VIP ticket ($500): Receive a Broadway Belts for PFF ! gift box including one commemorative, engraved champagne flute and treats to enjoy during the show.

ticket ($500): Receive a Broadway Belts for ! gift box including one commemorative, engraved champagne flute and treats to enjoy during the show. VIP package for two ($1,000): This double Broadway Belts for PFF ! gift box includes two commemorative, engraved champagne flutes and treats to share during the show.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is presented by Boehringer Ingelheim and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.