Calling all Miranda Lambert fans! Now’s your chance to own a piece of music history!

Miranda Lambert wearing her Neon Cowboys Light Up Hat

Following her recent interview with GLAAD about her support for the LGBTQ Community, Miranda Lambert chose to donate for auction, her signed Neon Cowboys light up hat from her “Tequila Does” music video, with all proceeds benefitting the organization.

Kicking off today on ebay.com – the auction will run for 6 days, closing on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7:00PM ET.

You can watch the original interview here.