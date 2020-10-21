Julien’s Auctions recently launched the exclusive, online charity auction Handwritten Song Lyrics Benefitting Music Health Alliance at juliensauctions.com for advance bidding.

The auction will start closing in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, November 9th, 2020. Proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan, which was created to provide direct support for immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis where many have lost their incomes.

The auction house to the stars partnered with a who’s who of the greatest singers and songwriters of the 20th and 21st century, spanning pop, rock, country, blues/jazz, americana, and gospel music, who personally donated handwritten lyrics of some of their most classic and famous hits to the initiative.

Highlighted handwritten song lyrics signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist include (each estimate: $600-$800 unless otherwise indicated):

Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn, “Red Dirt Road”

Brandi Carlile, “The Joke”

Carlene Carter “Every Little Thing”

Rosanne Cash/Rodney Crowell, “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”

Bruce Channel, “Hey Baby” (Released on Dirty Dancing movie soundtrack)

Terri Clark, “Better Things To Do”

Marc Cohn, “Walking in Memphis”

Shawn Colvin, “When Sunny Came Home”

Elvis Costello “Alison”

Rodney Crowell, “Shame on the Moon” (Recorded by Rodney Crowell and other artists including Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band in 1982)

Steve Earle, “Copperhead Road”

Peter Frampton, “Do You Feel The Way I Do”

Bill and Gloria Gaither, “Because He Lives”

Vince Gill, Medley of Hits: “When I Call Your Name,” “I Still Believe,” “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” and “Look At Us”

Amy Grant, Christmas Medley: “Breath Of Heaven,” “I Need a Silent Night,” “Tennessee Christmas,” and “Heirlooms”

Liz Rose, “White Horse” (Recorded by Taylor Swift)

Keb’ Mo’, “Life Is Beautiful”

Bryan Kennedy, “American Honky-Tonk Bar Association” (Recorded by Garth Brooks)

Gordon Kennedy, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Tommy Sims, “Change The World” (Recorded by Eric Clapton)

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Danny O’Keefe, “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues.” Recorded by Danny O’Keefe and other artists including Elvis Presely (1974), Willie Nelson (1984) and Dwight Yoakam (1997)

Thom Schuyler, “16th Avenue” (Recorded by Lacy J. Dalton)

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos” written on his personal Epiphone/AJ acoustic guitar specifically for the auction (estimate: $1,000-$2,000)

Warren Pash, “Private Eyes” (Recorded by Hall & Oates) and signed by John Oates

Steve Wariner, "Holes in the Floor of Heaven"

Jim Weatherly, "Midnight Train To Georgia "(Recorded by Gladys Knight & The Pips)

Jimmy Webb, “Wichita Lineman” (Recorded by Glen Campbell) 2019 inductee, National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress

Based in Nashville, Music Health Alliance has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members across the U.S. and saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music Health Alliance’s (MHA) advocacy and free services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life. More info at www.musichealthalliance.com.