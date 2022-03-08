The inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night — the newly rebranded charity event that resulted from the 2021 merger of the Celebrity Fight Night Foundation and Gateway for Cancer Research — will be held on March 12th in Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to a night of star-studded performances, the black-tie event will feature a cocktail reception, elegant dinner and a live auction with one-of-a-kind luxury items, with all proceeds directly funding clinical research cancer trials.

The event will feature emcee Reba McEntire, with appearances/performances by Pitbull, CeeLo Green, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, The Tenors, The London Essentials, Light Balance, Michael Bolton, Jordin Sparks, Dale Moss, Cameron Mathison, Cedric Ceballos, Tom Chambers, Chris Rich, Alicia Quarles, Tony Orlando, Melissa Peterman and more.

Founded by Jimmy Walker in 1994, Celebrity Fight Night quickly secured support and endorsements from A-list stars while raising tens of millions of dollars for charity over nearly three decades. The legendary Muhammad Ali served as the gala’s guest of honor for two decades until his passing in 2016. This year, Jimmy has passed the torch to Gateway’s Founding Chairman and Vice Chair, Richard J Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, whose own philanthropic endeavors have raised more than $95 Million for cancer research over Gateway’s 30-year history. Celebrity Fight Night, whose work has supported a range of worthwhile causes, will now focus its firepower on defeating cancer, aiming to shape a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared.

