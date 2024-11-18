The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) is proud to announce that two-time Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be honored with the prestigious Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor at the 2024 Voice Arts Awards.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 8th, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Mahershala Ali, known for his transformative roles in Moonlight, Green Book, “True Detective,” and Leave the World Behind, has consistently used his platform to advocate for social justice, equality, and the elevation of marginalized voices. He has been an outspoken supporter of criminal justice reform and a champion for the rights of refugees through his work with organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Ali’s commitment to fostering empathy and understanding mirrors the values that Muhammad Ali championed throughout his life. Both men, through their respective fields, have broken barriers and stood as symbols of resilience and compassion.

Rudy Gaskins, CEO of SOVAS, stated, “Mahershala Ali’s work and advocacy for marginalized communities align perfectly with the mission of the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor. He continues Muhammad Ali’s legacy, using his art, voice, and platform to inspire change. We’re honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions to both entertainment and society.”

This year, the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor is underwritten by Audible, a company dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and stories. Audible’s mission aligns with the spirit of this award, recognizing individuals who use their platforms to inspire positive change.