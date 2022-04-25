The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation has announced that GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling global superstar, actor, producer and philanthropist Nick Jonas will receive the Golden Glove Award at its 11th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, May 25 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The star-studded evening is set to be hosted by Chris Spencer with a National Anthem performance by EMPIRE Nashville recording artist Sophia Scott, action-packed live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

The 2022 Golden Glove Award will acknowledge Jonas’ commitment to helping raise awareness for diabetes. In addition to his many accomplishments, Jonas also co-founded Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit organization that provides education and resources to support those affected by diabetes. With the largest digital footprint of any diabetes nonprofit, Beyond Type 1 has created some of the most innovative platforms and programs focused on education, advocacy, and the pathway to a cure for type 1, all while helping individuals live beyond their diabetes.

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 13, Jonas has used his platform to help normalize what it means to live with the disease while encouraging youth to follow their dreams despite their struggles. Additionally, Jonas has served as an advocate for a variety of other important issues, including health and education for youth, as well as advocacy for human rights causes worldwide.

Proceeds from the “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Find out more about the event here.