The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation today announced that Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson will receive the Golden Glove Award at its 12th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, May 24 at The Beverly Hilton.

The star-studded evening is set to be hosted by Chris Spencer with a National Anthem performance by emerging pop/R&B singer Gabby Samone, action-packed live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

“I am excited to be given the ‘Golden Glove’ Award by the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation. Being a champion for those living with diabetes and raising awareness for the disease is a passion of mine and has been a big focus of my advocacy and I am humbled to be honored in this way by a champion from the world of boxing, Sugar Ray Leonard,” said Anderson.

The 2023 Golden Glove Award will acknowledge Anderson’s commitment to helping raise awareness for diabetes. Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Anderson is an advocate for diabetes awareness and a spokesperson for the “Getting Real About Diabetes” campaign. Active in his community as an advocate and philanthropist, Anderson holds an annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, benefiting the American Diabetes Association, Los Angeles Mission and Boys & Girls Club of America.

Proceeds from the “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.