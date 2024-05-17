The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation today announced its 13th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at The Beverly Hilton.

The evening, set to be hosted by Russell Peters, will feature a National Anthem performance by singer-songwriter Claire Khodara, action-packed live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and a live and silent auction display full of unique items including memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences.

“I am so honored to be co-hosting this event for the 13th year with my friends at B. Riley Securities. I am passionate about helping children and raising money and awareness for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes research and care. B. Riley has joined me in the fight to knock-out diabetes, and my wife Bernadette and I are incredibly grateful for their continued support. It will be an unforgettable night of boxing for a great cause!” said Sugar Ray Leonard.

Proceeds from the “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Find out more about the event here.