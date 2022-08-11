The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration honoring 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth took place on Sunday, Aug. 7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Nick Jonas Performs at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

Credit/Copyright: Alex J. Berliner, ABImages

After accepting the award on stage, Whitworth said, “It was such a thrill to be back at SoFi Stadium and I am so honored to have received the Visionary Award from the Board of Governors.”

The evening featured a family-friendly football field experience by the Los Angeles Rams followed by dinner, an honoree presentation, live auction and show stopping performance by GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling global superstar Nick Jonas.

While performing on stage, Jonas said, “Cedars-Sinai’s support is unmatched and the care that they give families and the support system…it just means a lot to those of us that have lived through some challenging moments to know that there are people who care and who show up and do great work. So thank you to all of you, appreciate it. When they asked me to come play after being there for three and a half months, you know I said yes right away; this is the least I can do.”

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and City National Bank, the event celebrated the Board of Governors’ 50-year legacy of supporting Cedars-Sinai’s foremost clinical, research and community outreach programs.

“Tonight’s event just shows the commitment and dedication of the Board of Governors to support Cedars-Sinai’s mission, and we are thrilled by the outpouring of generosity,” said David Sadkin, Chair of the Board of Governors.

The event grossed $2.2 million with proceeds benefiting the Board of Governors Innovation Center, a new state-of-the-art collaboration space which brings together researchers and clinicians across Cedars-Sinai to develop precise early-detection protocols and therapies with the aim of improving health outcomes for patients experiencing a variety of the most challenging diseases.

“We are so pleased to honor the legacy of Cedars-Sinai’s Board of Governors. For 50 years, this network of leaders has been instrumental to the growth, advancement and continued innovation of care for the benefit of all Cedars-Sinai patients,” said Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai.

At the event, the Cedars-Sinai Legend Award, presented by City National Bank, was awarded to former and current Board of Governors leadership for their incredible service to Cedars-Sinai, 50 years of medical advances made possible by their dedication and leadership. Honorees include past chairs John Bendheim, John Coleman, Maxine Dunitz, Ruth Dunn, Aaron Eshman, Chet Firestein, Steve Hitter, Rick Powell, Richard Sinaiko, Leslie Spivak and Jeffrey Tamkin, and current chair Sadkin.

Richard Weitz served as the Honorary Event Chair, with Liz Gottainer and Danny Zoller serving as Event Co-Chairs.