City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced last week that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, on September 10.

City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.

“As someone whose family has been impacted by cancer, I am honored to lend my voice to the important cause of expanding access to world-renowned cancer care,” Jonas said. “More lives will be saved through the care City of Hope now provides in Orange County, California.”

Kevin Jonas Sr., father of the Jonas Brothers, was diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer after his first colonoscopy in March 2017. Now cancer free, Jonas Sr. raises awareness about colon cancer and early detection.

Julia Argyros, the evening’s honoree, is committed to improving the lives of people in her community. As president of the Argyros Family Foundation, she has made deep investments in a number of organizations that are integral to the quality of life of Southern Californians.

“Cancer has affected too many people for too long. We are honoring the resilience of patients and their families and are committed to ending this disease once and for all. I’m grateful to Nick Jonas for supporting us in this lifesaving mission in Orange County,” Argyros said.

City of Hope’s upcoming gala will also celebrate the opening of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center — the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County. The inaugural “Hope Gala” is an opportunity to mark this important milestone and thank the organization’s many supporters.

“City of Hope came to Orange County to answer a pressing need in the community,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “We are changing the way cancer care is delivered for generations of patients and their families. We want to thank Julia Argyros and Nick Jonas for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in the fight against cancer.”

For more information, please visit OC Hope Gala | Powered By GiveSmart.