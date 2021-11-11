Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 21st Annual Emmys Golf Classic last week that raised over $400,000 for the Television Academy Foundation.

Cedric The Entertainer arrives at the 21st Annual Emmys Golf Classic

Credit/Copyright: Mark Von Holden/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit Foundation’s renowned Internship and College Television Awards programs that provide career development opportunities for students nationwide.

Television stars, sports luminaries, entertainment industry executives, Television Academy leadership and corporate partners competed in the golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, Oct. 25.

Cedric The Entertainer, star of The Neighborhood and this year’s host of the 73 rd Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted the event for the fourth year that included stars from television, film and sports: Yancey Arias( Bosch), Jonathan Banks ( Better Call Saul), Dain Blanton (Head Coach, USC Beach Volleyball), Patrika Darbo ( The Young and the Restless), Greg Fitzsimmons( Crashing), boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard, paralympic swimmer Jessica Long, Ryan McPartlin ( L.A.’s Finest), Norm Nixon (NBA), Gary Vandenheuvel ( Heavy Rescue: 401), Jesse Orosco (MLB), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (actress/director), ESPN anchor Stan Verrett, Dondré Whitfield ( Queen Sugar) and Andia Winslow ( A League of Their Own).

The event also included a golf clinic for guests with World Golf Hall of Famer Amy Alcott.

Kia America, the presenting sponsor for the 21 st Emmys Golf Classic, offered celebrities the chance to win its premium Kia Telluride SX Nightfall Edition SUV in “The Kia Hole-in-One Challenge.” Kia also showcased its all-new, all-electric 2022 EV6 Crossover at the tournament.

“Our sincerest thanks to Cedric The Entertainer for hosting this event and to our generous sponsors for their support,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “Funds raised will support Foundation programs that provide professional experience and career pathways for diverse young talent seeking careers in media. All of the celebrities and corporate partners who participated in the tournament helped make this year’s Emmys Golf Classic a great success.”

The tournament kicked off with “on-the-green” carpet arrivals, golf, and an afternoon cocktail reception. The day concluded with an auction and awards dinner where honors were presented, including:

1st Place Team: Toyo Tires with celebrity Gary Vandenheuvel

2nd Place Team: Best Buy

3rd Place Team: EPIX with celebrity Greg Fitzsimmons

Additional sponsors for the event include: A&E Networks, AEG, Bungalo Homes | Amherst Holdings, Best Buy, City National Bank, CBS, Endemol Shine North America, EPIX, Ernst & Young, Evoke Advisors, FX Networks, Johnny Carson Foundation, NBCUniversal, PEOPLE , Salesforce, Sterling Vineyards, Toyo Tires, Venable LLP and WarnerMedia.